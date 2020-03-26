China resumes work on 65 airport projects

No new domestically transmitted cases of Covid-19 had been reported on the Chinese mainland on 24th March, though 47 ‘imported’ cases were confirmed.

Construction is now under way once more on 65 airport projects, representing more than 80% of those on site.

The projects now back on site include 27 that are national major airport projects, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

By the end of 2019, China had a total of 238 civil airports.

The State Council's executive meeting decided this week that China will take further steps to boost the country's international air freight capacity to stabilise supply chains.

Premier Li Keqiang said that the development of an international logistics and delivery services system must be accelerated. "We must facilitate both international and domestic air transport services, and keep up our international air freight capacity to avert potential shocks to the supply chains and facilitate the restart of business operations," he said.

Existing airports will be modernized and better equipped with cold-chain and parcel sorting facilities, and new airports mainly serving freight needs will be developed, the meeting said.

Enhancing air cargo capacity has been a key feature of the new round of airport renovation and construction. In newly approved airport construction plans of the CAAC, greater capacity has been been announced for airports in Kunming, Chongqing and Xiamen. The newly opened Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to handle more than two million tons of air cargo in 2025. Major air hubs in Shanghai and Guangzhou will also gain greater air cargo capacity.

