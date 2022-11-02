China TBM completes 3km tunnel

The 15.76m-diameter TBM reached the reception chamber after seven months

The TBM has spent the past seven months excavating the main tunnel for the Qinwang Crossing. It is the largest shield TBM in Zhejiang province and the crossing is the first tunnel under the Fuchun River basin.

The crossing will be the largest combined road-rail tunnel in China when it is completed in late 2024.

The Qinwang Passage Project consists of the tunnel and an underground complex with a total length of just over three kilometres connecting the main urban area of Fuyang on the north bank of the Fuchun River and the new town of Fuchun Bay on the south bank.

It is currently the region’s biggest infrastructure project and includes the Qinwang Underground Complex, the first all-underground public transport transfer hub in Zhejiang province.

The project is also one of the most complex public transport underground municipal developments in China.

