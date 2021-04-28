Chinese company lands $3bn Nigerian rail deal

The US$3.02bn (£2.17bn) contract involves the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Nigerian Eastern Railway from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

CRCC’s subsidiary of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation signed the contract with the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The existing eastern railway connects the country’s second-largest port, Port Harcourt, and the northern city of Maiduguri, passing through 12 states and linking numbers of cities in the east. The project consists of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the existing eastern railway and construction of new branch lines.

The aim is that completion of the network will promote the development and utilisation of resources along the route, accelerate the country's industrialisation and urbanisation process, and stimulate the increase of jobs in cities and towns, promoting the economic and social development of Nigeria.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk