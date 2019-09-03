Chinese consultants sign international pact

Nelson Ogunshakin (right) pictured alongside Alain Bentéjac and CECA chairman She Shi at the signing of the MoU in Beijing.

The International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) and the China Engineering & Consulting Association (CECA) have signed the agreement with the aim of improving collaboration between businesses across a number of key areas. The MoU is also aimed at improving the competence of Chinese consultants in planning, design and the management and application of FIDIC contracts.

FIDIC and CECA, which represents many Chinese companies working in the engineering and consulting industry, have signed the three-year MoU following detailed discussions between the two organisations.

CECA and FIDIC have agreed to collaborate in areas including information exchange, events, visits, training and certification. They also plan to explore how they can develop a membership model in China to provide a better representation of the consulting engineering industry by the Chinese FIDIC member association, the CNAEC, and to work together to support international consultants becoming members of CECA.

A further aim is provide opportunities for discussion and collaboration between Chinese, international and local consultants on China’s Belt & Road initiative and to work towards FIDIC’s values of quality, integrity and sustainability in the delivery of Belt and Road projects.

FIDIC and CECA will also collaborate to introduce CECA members to FIDIC member associations and help FIDIC member association firms establish business in China. The two organisations will also work together to recommend association members and firms to form consortiums for joint bidding.

FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “I am delighted that FIDIC has signed this agreement with CECA and to be working closely with them on areas of mutual interest. I see this as a big boost for FIDIC members, international consulting and engineering firms and also the construction sector in China and look forward to working with them over the next three years.”

FIDIC president Alain Bentéjac said: “The signing of this MoU is a landmark moment for FIDIC and a significant step in our efforts to work in global partnership with the Chinese construction industry. It is especially significant to see collaboration between industry associations in China and we are delighted to have facilitated this for the benefit of the industry globally as well as in China itself. I am sure that working together we will be able to promote mutual understanding and achieve enhanced cooperation across the entire construction sector in China, thereby improving the quality, sustainability and delivery of services.”

