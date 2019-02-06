Chinese contractor handed second slice of Middlewood Locks

Phase two of Middlewood Locks comprises four blocks of flats of up to 10 storeys

The 24.5-acre Middlewood Locks scheme is a new canalside neighbourhood at the western gateway to Manchester's Central Business District. It is being developed by Scarborough International Properties in partnership with FairBriar International.

BCEGI has already delivered the first phase, completing in October 2018. The second phase, which was granted detailed planning consent by Salford Council in December 2016, will consist of four separate buildings of up to 10 storeys providing 546 apartments, with two of the buildings connected by podium gardens. Phase two will also include ground-level parking and landscape gardens connecting with public realm and park space surrounding the canal, which forms the central feature to the development.

The Middlewood Locks development will, in total, provide 2,215 new homes and 900,000 sq ft of commercial development space including offices, hotel, shops, restaurants, a convenience store and gym. The scheme will have public green space and will be developed around three large basins of the Manchester, Bolton and Bury Canal which connects to the River Irwell.

A joint venture of Delancey Oxford Residential, APG and Qatari Diar has confirmed the forward-purchase of more than 800 rental homes at Middlewood Locks in Salford, to be managed by its Get Living platform.

Simon McCabe, deputy chairman and joint CEO of Scarborough, said: “We are delighted to again be working with BCEGI, which was our contractor on Phase 1, which has been a great success. The new contract will support jobs and will provided much needed residential space to the local region.”

BCEGI lead director Dongwen Yu said: “Having successfully worked together on the first phase of this fantastic scheme, we are proud of our role in helping Scarborough to transform the Middlewood Locks area from a plot of empty land to one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in the city. This project has not only witnessed the true partnership sprit in action at all levels between BCEGI and Scarborough, but also with the local council, schools and the wider community. We are excited and confident, that together, we will make this development a successful story for many years to come.”