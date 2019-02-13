Chinese flyover complex dismantled in just nine days

The Huangmugang Flyover (above) was dismantled in just nine days (below). Photos by CRTG

Removal of the Huangmugang Flyover in the Futian District involved the dismantling of five bridges with a total length of 1,544m, 14,619m3 of concrete.

The work was started on 29 January and completed on 6 February. According to contractor China Railway Tunnel Group (CRTG), such projects would normally take six months. Achieving the high speed was the result of rigorous preparation that took one and a half months of work by a team of 20 or so.

Building information modelling was used to to simulate the project. Every part of the flyover was numbered and the routes for the vehicles at the site were specified so that the cranes would not disturb or collide with one another. A total of 2,340 vehicles and pieces equipment including 30 or so cranes of different tonnage were deployed. Among the kit was a fleet of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs). The project used 240 axles of SPMTs with 16 power pack units (PPUs) – a fifth of all the SPMTs in China.