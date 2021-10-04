Chinese region plans 10,000km road expansion

The regional transport department said that the total length of the highway network, which stood at 209,200km at the end of 2020, is expected to reach 220,000km by 2025. Xinjiang covers an area of 1.66 million square kilometres.

By 2025, expressways will surround the Junggar Basin in the north and the Tarim Basin in the south. All counties and major tourist destinations will also be accessible by expressways, said Guo Sheng, deputy chief of the department.

