Churchill focuses on the Living, not the retired

Churchill Living’s McIndoe Lodge in East Grinstead

Churchill Retirement Living builds and operates apartment blocks for the over 60s, but in a marketing shift is now taking the emphasis away from the (mostly) retired status of its target demographic.

Now called just Churchill Living, the properties will be the same, the business model will be the same and the target market is the same. But Churchill’s marketing team have found ‘retirement’ to be a word with negative connotations. And many of its customers are not even retired, it says.

The rebrand, the company says, emphasises the living that goes on inside Churchill developments, rather than the retiring.

The business was founded by brothers Spencer and Clinton McCarthy, sons of McCarthy & Stone co-founder John McCarthy. It began in 1994 as Emlor Homes, building stone and thatched cottages in and around Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire. In 2000 it switched to focusing exclusively on the development of purpose-built retirement developments and became Churchill Retirement Living in 2003.

Churchill Living chairman and chief executive Spencer McCarthy said: “Since my brother Clinton and I founded the company, Churchill has established itself as the UK’s most trusted provider of specialist housing and associated services specially tailored for the over 60s, with more than nine out of 10 customers saying they would recommend us to a friend. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary as a business in 2024, and the 21st birthday of the Churchill brand, this name change marks another major step forward in our journey.

“With our fresh new brand identity, we will remain as focused as ever on building, managing and maintaining high-quality later living communities at an attainable price, with among the lowest running costs in the sector.”

