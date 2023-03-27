Churchill looks east with new appointment

Alan Edgar

Alan Edgar joins Churchill’s operations board and will work with chief operating officer Martin Young and chief executive Spencer McCarthy to develop the group presence in the eastern region from it’s the regional head office in St Albans.

An architect by training, he has recently led the development of several major residential construction projects in London for Mount Anvil and London Square.

“The company has a clear vision for the future,” he said “and I’m looking forward to building the St Albans team to achieve that vision and take us to the next level.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk