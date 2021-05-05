CIC appoints modern champion

Nick Mead, MMC champion for the CIC. OK?

Nick Mead will lead a drive by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), which represents various professional institutions, to encourage the use of modular, offsite, volumetric and prefabrication construction methods.

He is a technical director at Laing O’Rourke and a former president of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE). He has been on the CIC board as a member-appointed director for the past five years.

CIC champions are subject specialists engaged by the CIC to provide guidance on certain topics of the day. They decide their own remit and put together advisory groups to help widen the scope of industry expertise further, wherever they consider necessary.

CIC chief executive Graham Watts said: “Nick has been our go-to expert on MMC [modern methods of construction] throughout his term as a non-executive director on the CIC board and I am delighted that we are able to retain access to his knowledge in this new role. It is tremendous news that he can still advise us on this cutting edge area of construction as a champion for CIC and I expect that there will be a strong synergy with our digital forum, chaired by Dale Sinclair.”

Nick Mead said of his appointment: “This is a great opportunity and I am looking forward to the role. MMC is a key initiative in construction and I am sure this role will add value to CIC and its members.”

