CIC's UKAS membership approved

UKAS is the government-appointed national accreditation body, whose role is to provide oversight of testing, certification and inspection organisations across all industries.

The Construction Industry Council, which represents industry institutions and professions (except civil engineers, who quit CIC in December 2019) becomes the 20th member of UKAS. The other 19 members are drawn from across government, business, institutions and customer groups, including the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Health & Safety Executive, the Ministry of Defence, CBI, Chartered Trading Standards Institute and the Science Council.

UKAS chief executive Matt Gantley said: “This is an important moment for UKAS and CIC. It will cement our relationship and set the basis for strengthening the work we do to raise standards in the UK construction sector. This small but august group are the ultimate governing body for UKAS, steering our strategy and focus, helping to raise standards in conformity assessment in the UK.”

CIC chief executive Graham Watts said: “We welcome an extension of this significant affiliation with UKAS, which is an associate member of CIC, and are delighted to be amongst the small but significant group of organisations that provide strategic direction for UKAS.”

