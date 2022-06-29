  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed June 29 2022

CIJC agrees 5% rise for site workers

11 hours The Construction Industry Joint Council (CIJC), the body responsible for negotiating the industry’s pay and conditions with the unions, has agreed a below inflation pay rise for site workers covered by the working rule agreement.

CIJC has completed its negotiations with the unions and achieved a one year pay deal, starting from Monday 25th July 2022. The agreement includes a 5% pay increase across all rates and a two stage increase in non-taxable allowances.

The National Federation of Builders welcomed the deal. “This agreement is in line with the mandate given to the NFB’s negotiators by the membership survey, so we are pleased to be achieving the increases members asked for,” it said.

