Cimic wins 300km-long Australian power contract

The two-year project for ElectraNet involves designing, building and commissioning high-voltage substations and 300km of transmission lines to connect the Prominent Hill Mine to the electricity grid.

“This new contract with ElectraNet further strengthens our presence in the South Australian power sector and brings employment opportunities to the people of South Australia,” said Cimic group chief executive officer Michael Wright

UGL managing director Jason Spears added: “UGL has solid experience delivering high voltage power substations and transmission projects in some of Australia’s more remote regions, including the design and construction of the power line that feeds the Olympic Dam mine site, 550km northwest of Adelaide.”