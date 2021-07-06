CIOB Academy expands into Middle East

The CIOB Academy, which was formed in 2017, has decided to create a series of learning hubs in regions where the institute is looking to increase its influence and membership.

The CIOB Academy MENA was launched in February 2021 and has now delivered it first course on contracts to 17 attendees. In September it plans to launch the first ever course delivered in Arabic for the CIOB Academy.

Justin Hall, the first CIOB training manager internationally to be placed in the Middle East, said: “The vision of the Academy is to lead and inspire excellence in the built environment by being the premier provider of training services in the construction sector, and to develop collaborative knowledge-sharing culture among the global team using different approaches considering people and regions. I have a real excitement and passion to ensure that the Academy is a real success in the region, so that we can continue with the growth aspirations and ensure other professionals from the built environment can access the CIOB Academy around the world.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk