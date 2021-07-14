CIOB launches building safety management diploma

The new diploma supports the creation of the new building safety manager role in forthcoming building safety legislation, introduced to parliament this month.

Building safety managers will have a statutory duty for buildings after the completion of the construction process, during their use and inhabitation, in line with the recommendation of Dame Judith Hackitt’s Independent Review of Building Safety and Fire Regulations.

The new CIOB course is designed to give participants the knowledge and skills to manage building safety in line with legislation and regulations, as well as learning the techniques for managing the safety of an occupied building.

The course also covers looking after the day-to-day management of fire and structural safety in higher risk buildings.

Adrian Montague, associate director of the CIOB Academy, said: “Recent events and legislative changes have made the role of building safety manager a key duty holder role. CIOB Academy is excited to offer this new qualification that will give professionals the skills to take on this role and ensure the safe management of buildings.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk