Construction News

Wed December 01 2021

  3. CIRIA hosts construction soil initiative

12 hours CIRIA, the Construction Industry Research and Information Association, is working on new best practice for what to do with surplus soils from construction projects.

CIRIA has set up a community of practice (CoP) for construction soil management with Arcadis, Harworth Group, Kier, MoD, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, Network Rail and Wills Bros.

It is looking for others to join too.

While soils are a critical component of healthy ecosystems, in construction they can often be regarded as a waste product for which there is not always a readily available solution.

CIRIA wants to encourage organisations to share good practice in finding better ways of valuing and managing soils in construction projects.

If interested, contact Joanne Kwan at CIRIA.

