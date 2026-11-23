The revised recommendation will mean cards issued to scaffolders retain the CSCS logo

Clive Dickin, group CEO of NASC, the National Access & Scaffolding Confederation, and CISRS, said, “The old recommendation consisted of four clauses and left CISRS potentially in breach of its licence agreement with CSCS and therefore at risk of termination. The updated version clarifies that cards can be issued to and used by cardholders working in non-construction sectors.”

A CLC statement, reported by CISRS, confirms that CSCS Alliance schemes 'may issue cards carrying the CSCS logo to those undertaking recognised construction occupations in any sector or working environment.' This provides the reassurance, CISRS says, that the use of cards carrying the CSCS logo in sectors other than construction is not considered to be a breach of the CSCS licence agreement or the CLC recommendation. The recommendation has been updated to ensure that this intention is clear, and CISRS has agreed a new licence with CSCS.

The new arrangement removes the possible need for CISRS cardholders working across different sectors to carry more than one card.