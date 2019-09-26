CITB backs women-only training programme

Kath Moore, managing director of Women into Construction

The two-year programme, called Moving on Up, is run by Women into Construction (WiC), which campaigns for gender equality in the industry.

The scheme will see WiC provide targeted training and support in 20 companies – in addition to those with which it already works.

There is also funding to provide mentoring to 40 women working within construction but on low pay.

Kath Moore, managing director of Women into Construction, said: “This is a programme with no cost to companies or individuals and will pave the way for the diversity that is key to the construction industry’s future. It comes at a time when the industry is struggling to recruit, yet falls at the first hurdle as it struggles with employing, training and promoting suitable, qualified and talented women.”

CITB chief executive Sarah Beale said: “CITB welcomes the opportunity to support companies in developing strategies to tackle the gender pay gap, assisting them to recruit and retain more women within the workforce, and to support their supervisors with being effective mentors/sponsors. We will also be supporting women already within construction with career progression.”

