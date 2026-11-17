Last month, delegates from Sweden visited the CITB in Scotland

The programme aims at widening access careers in Scotland's construction industry. It has now supported 105 participants, with dozens progressing into employment, apprenticeships and further training.

The programme, developed by Balfour Beatty in collaboration with Capital City Partnership and backed by the Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) Industry Impact Fund, specifically targets refugees and migrants, people from ethnic minority communities, women entering the construction industry, disabled people, unemployed and underemployed individuals, as well as social enterprises and local SMEs.

The programme has helped participants gain industry-recognised training, work experience and employability support, with 57 people progressing into employment or apprenticeships. A further 19 participants have progressed into advanced training or further education at college.