CITB calls for input on plant training standards

The review is being carried out by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), which wants to make it easier for employers to get grants for plant training simplifying without reducing standards of training and testing.

According to the latest Construction Skills Network (CSN) there are more than 42,000 plant operators in the UK. CSN’s forecasts for 2021-25 reckon that another 850 plant operators a year need to be recruited and trained to keep pace with demand.

Gillian Brewin, head of grant and funding products at CITB, said: “The purpose of this review is to get to an agreed industry position on training and testing standards, and to ensure our plant grants support and encourage quality training.

“We are consulting with industry and are very keen to hear from all those with an interest in plant training and testing, especially small and micro employers and training providers. This is the industry’s opportunity to shape standards in a safety critical sector so please have your say today.”

The CITB has posted an online survey HERE, running until 26th November 2021.

Those taking part will be able to register interest in being involved in the working groups, who will ultimately support the development of the new Plant Standards.

