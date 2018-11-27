CITB needs new board members

Two new CITB trustees are being sought from construction employers with experience of finance, human resources, communications or IT; and one independent trustee is required who has knowledge and understanding of training provision.

These vacancies have arisen as current trustees Karen Jones, Maria Pilfold and David Harris are completing their four-year terms of office.

The expected time commitment for the role is on average two days per month. Trustees are expected to attend a minimum of four board meetings a year and be willing to chair or be a member of a committee of the CITB and/or sit as a member on one of three nation councils (covering England, Wales and Scotland).

CITB board trustees are responsible for the governance, strategic direction and monitoring of business performance and are expected to have ‘the ability to offer and communicate a progressive view of the industry’s future skills and training needs’.

CITB chair Peter Lauener said: “It’s vital that people with a variety of backgrounds are represented on the board to ensure we have the right skills to move the vision 2020 programme forward to deliver an organisation that is accountable, representative and responsive to industry’s needs.”