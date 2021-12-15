CITB seeks committee members

CITB’s levy strategy committee has two vacancies – one employer representative from Wales and one independent member.

An invitation to apply is extended to anyone who considers themselves to be a ‘senior’ member of the construction industry and/or an ‘independent expert’.

The role of the levy strategy committee is to assess industry responses in the recent consensus process before making final submissions to the CITB board and Department for Education (DfE). It will also support the CITB in assessing the implications of different levy rate models against strategic business objectives.

CITB strategy and policy director Steve Radley said: “Having achieved consensus and set the levy arrangements for the next three years, we need to look to the future to ensure levy arrangements move with the times and remain fit for purpose. It’s vital we agree the most efficient and fairest way to generate levy and support training and skills development in the industry for the rest of this decade."

Interested candidates should have a good understanding of CITB’s objectives and priorities, and the skills and experience to assess the appropriateness of the Levy options under consideration.

For the independent representative vacancy, the CITB is keen to hear from individuals working with the construction sector who have a strong skill set in finance and taxation.

To find out more and apply, click here. The closing date is Friday 31 December 2021.

