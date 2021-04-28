CITB seeks nation chairs

CITB says that it wants “senior, experienced and knowledgeable industry representatives who can demonstrate a consultative and collaborative approach to partnership working”.

The role of the nation councils is to tell the CITB board what the industry is thinking – what are the challenges, across nations, regions and sectors – and to act as a sounding board for CITB trustees. Applications for the posts are invited from across the sector, including SMEs, large employers, and independent consultants.

Interested candidates should represent the voice of industry, the CITB says; “It is essential that the chair has a sound knowledge and understanding of both their nation and the wider construction landscape.”

The chairs stepping down are former Clancy chief executive Seamus Keogh (England) and Robertson HR director Tony Elliott (Scotland).

CITB policy director Stephen Radley said: “The role of nation council chair is challenging and incredibly rewarding and represents the perfect opportunity for someone with industry insight and an understanding of the challenges facing the sector to make their mark. To fill the shoes of our current chairs will be no easy task but we know the construction industry is full of incredibly talented people who I know will rise to the task.”

CITB is also recruiting independent members of its audit & risk and industry funding committees.

Anyone interested in applying for the vacancies should visit: sscl-innovation.com/CITBmicrosite/volunteering

