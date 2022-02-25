CITB seeks new board trustees

CITB trustees work, unpaid, to shape, steer and monitor CITB’s strategy. The post is a four- year term, with the possibility of reappointment for an additional four-year term.

The expected time commitment for the role is 16 hours per month, on average. Trustees are expected to attend a minimum of four board meetings a year (sometimes virtually) and be willing to chair or be a member of a committee of the CITB and/or sit as the deputy chair of one of the three nation councils (England, Wales and Scotland).

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon said: “Having people sit around us on the board who are working in industry at senior level is of a huge benefit. They really have their fingers on the pulse and keep us grounded in providing a service the construction industry really needs. I look forward to welcoming the new tranche of board trustees.”

Kevin McLoughlin, managing director of Romford-based McLoughlin Group Holdings joined as a trustee in 2018. “The reason I joined the CITB board was so I could give a voice for the SMEs within industry and give a focus on the skills needed in the industry whilst bringing my experience of a medium sized enterprise to the board,” he said.

“It has been rewarding and stretching for me personally to be able to experience how the board works and contribute to the decisions of the board and CITB’s direction, and it has been rewarding to see CITB move to being more orientated towards skills than ever before.”

Kevin McLoughlin

Diana Garnham

Diana Garnham, former chief executive of the Science Council, joined as a trustee seven years ago. She said: “My interest in skills is multi-levelled. I want to help individuals achieve their potential through access to skills and training to open up career and work opportunities. I see in the construction sector an environment that is keen to welcome talent from all abilities and help individuals particularly in finding their way on the first rungs of their careers. Construction has also worked with some of the hardest to reach communities. I also see construction as one of the key sectors of the UK economy and I understand how crucial skills are to ensuring its sustainability and productivity – so to be part of CITB is to also be working for the wider public benefit. “

The recruitment process is being run through the Cabinet Office. The application form is here.

The deadline for applications is 10th March 2022 at 11pm. Interviews will be held in mid April.

