Citu submits boho-chic plans for Sheffield canal-side renewal

The 23-acre urban regeneration scheme is designed to transform brownfield land either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, with more than 1,000 new homes.

It has all been designed for eco-friendly living, with “climate conscious creative workspaces” and an arts venue.

The first phase, on the north side of the canal, would develop the heart of the district, transforming six existing buildings into a cultural centre, with bars, a bakery, music venue and art studios. A commercial public square with a series of courtyard areas lead to a footbridge over the canal for later phases.

Phase one would also include 447 homes – a mix of flats and houses, built using Citu’s timber-framed system. The houses would be built on a podium sitting above an under-croft carpark. There are plans to remove cars from this stretch of Effingham Road to replace with pedestrianisation, public realm and cycle lanes, as part of the developer’s ambition to create a car-free landscape.

If planning is approved, work will begin on the leisure and commercial elements of the scheme in the autumn, completing in 2024, ahead of construction starting on the housing in 2025.

The land at Attercliffe Waterside, which is owned by Sheffield Council, was brought to market in 2019 and billed as ‘one of the most exciting development opportunities in the north of England’. Sheffield City Council and Citu exchanged contracts on a development agreement for the site in May.

Chris Thompson, who founded Citu in Leeds in 2004, said: “Our vision is for this area to become a new destination in Sheffield, filled with independent, creative, and spirited businesses to kickstart the regeneration of Sheffield’s east end. For so long, this part of the city has remained derelict and underused, and we were keen once the development deal was signed in May to swiftly move forward with our planning submission. We’ve prioritised the leisure and commercial elements of the scheme first to put this area on the map as a place to visit and enjoy, and then when the homes are built, a place to live. We’re not just building homes, we’re creating a new neighbourhood complete with its own identify, one that incorporates the heritage and beautiful waterside location of this place. And underpinning this, is our ambition to establish a low carbon community that will enable future generations to live more sustainable lifestyles.”

