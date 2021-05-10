City banks on new towers to lure bankers back to the office

Future City skyline. All images © Didier Madoc Jones of GMJ and City of London Corporation

There is planning permission in place for the construction of six skyscrapers over 150-metre height in the Square Mile, as well as three under construction.

The new images include 50 Fenchurch Street, 55 Gracechurch Street, 60 Aldgate High Street, 70 Gracechurch Street and 2-3 Finsbury Avenue, all of which have been given consent over the past 12 months.

The majority of these tall buildings fall within the ‘City Cluster’ area, located in the eastern corner of the Square Mile, which is already home to some of the capital’s most identifiable skyscrapers.

As a ‘key area of change’ identified in the City Plan 2036, the City Cluster is set to grow to close the gap between the ‘Walkie-Talkie’ and the group of towers.

While many City firms have started to encourage staff back to the office after the end of the 2021 national lockdown, others are adopting a hybrid model and allowing – or even encouraging – back-office staff to continue working from home, at least some of the time. There has been much discussion about how future working patterns might impact on the character of city centres. But City planners seem optimistic that life will return to the old normal.

Click on any image to enlarge

Alastair Moss, chair of the planning and transportation committee at the City of London Corporation, said: “These new CGI images clearly illustrate that the City office is here to stay, and the future of the Square Mile remains bright.

“The support shown from developers and investors who remain committed to providing world-leading office space in the City of London has been phenomenal. These developers have embraced trends – such as flexible workspace, world-class additions to the public realm and including an array of wellness practices such as greening – to ensure office buildings in the City remain fit for the future.

“As we look towards the recovery from the pandemic, our planning pipeline is extremely busy with the anticipation of a swift return to the City as the leading place for business in a world-class environment. We have every confidence in a thriving and sustainable Square Mile, and these new images give a glimpse into the next chapter of the City of London.”

The City of London Corporation’s planning team continues to work with developers who are refining schemes that are currently at a pre-application stage. There are currently approximately six further tall building (over 75 metres) applications being discussed.

Development Height (m) Status (as of May 2021) 22 Bishopsgate 294.94 Just completed 100 Bishopsgate 172.0m Just completed 150 Bishopsgate 135.0m Nearing completion 6-8 Bishopsgate 185.0m Under Construction 40 Leadenhall Street 170.0m Under Construction 1 Leadenhall Place 183.0m Under Construction 1 Undershaft 304.9m Consented 100 Leadenhall Street 263.0m Consented 50 Fenchurch Street 149.6m Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval 70 Gracechurch Street 154.8m Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval 55 Gracechurch Street 146.0m Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval 2-3 Finsbury Avenue 170.2m Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval The Tulip 305.0m Currently subject of a Public Inquiry

