City Ground expansion plans approved

Benoy's design for the new Peter Taylor Stand

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s planning committee has approved Nottingham Forest’s plans for alterations to The City Ground, including knocking down and rebuilding the Peter Taylor Stand, and building associated residential development.

The £100m investment will increase capacity from around 30,000 to 38,000 on completion, which is expected by summer 2024.

Architect Benoy’s design for the new stand creates 10,000 seats in three tiers under a cantilevered roof. The building accommodates player facilities and hospitality suites. In addition, the scheme includes a new riverside residential development providing views towards Trent Bridge.

Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council Cllr Simon Robinson said: “Both sides have shown commitment to get the application through and do the very best for the club, the supporters and Rushcliffe itself.

“We appreciate Nottingham Forest is a very keen partner of the council. They bring a huge amount of business right across the Borough. We’re absolutely delighted that this application has now been passed and we look forward to working with them going forward.”

The club said in a statement: “Today’s decision represents a significant landmark in the journey to redevelop the historic City Ground site and represents the culmination of three years of dedicated work by the club and its advisers.

“We believe that the development of the site is crucial to maintaining the club’s status in the Premier League and all of the benefits to the local community and economy which this status brings. The development will also represent the physical manifestation of the desire of the Club’s owner Mr Marinakis to leave a historic legacy at the football club.

“The decision now opens the door to the club to have detailed discussions with its advisers and partners on how and when the development will be delivered. These discussions will be undertaken as soon as practicable and the club remains determined to provide the wonderful supporters of the club with a stadium of which they can be truly proud in the modern era.”

