City Hire spreads to the north

City Hire is heading north

The all-share purchase of Liver Plant represents City Hire first foray into the northwest of England.

Liver Plant & Tool Hire was established by Peter Kay in 2005 and has £236,000 of plant and machinery on its books, according to most recently filed accounts.

City Hire director Lionel Burgess said: “We’re really pleased to be able to extend the City Hire service to major cities in the northwest through this acquisition. The team at Liver Plant share many of our values at City Hire and we’re looking forward to serving more customers in this region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk