CityFibre extends Bechtel alliance

CityFibre has been working with Bechtel for an initial year and has now agreed a five-year contract extension.

Bechtel staff have been integrated into CityFibre’s organisational structure since September 2020, enabling CityFibre to accelerate the mobilisation of its 25 network construction partners and manage more than 60 parallel full town and city builds.

Bechtel has helped with project controls, operational management and productivity. The new agreement formalises a five-year extension to this partnership.

Bechtel will focus on CityFibre’s north and southeast regions, areas with the greatest density of parallel builds. It will also continue to provide functional support across all regions.

By the end of 2022, CityFibre expects to have more than 150 parallel full city, town and village builds under way. By the end of 2025 the rollout will reach approximately 285 locations and address up to eight million homes – roughly a third of the UK market.

CityFibre chief executive Greg Mesch said: “It's a pleasure to be extending our alliance with Bechtel after a hugely successful year as partners. Over the last 12 months, they have worked in lockstep with our teams to deliver an extraordinary acceleration of our rollout. This pace will only increase as we commence new projects and maximise the productivity of each build.”

John Williams, Bechtel’s UK & Ireland infrastructure managing director, said: “We’re really proud of what we have achieved with CityFibre in only a year. This new alliance will deepen our partnership, help sustain CityFibre’s incredible growth trajectory and help future-proof the nation’s digital infrastructure for communities across the UK.”

