A consortium of Razel-Bec, Sefi-Intrafor and Fayat Metal has won the €325m (£280m) contract for construction of the section between Clichy-Montfermeil and Noisy-Champs.

This contract includes the construction of a 5.5km tunnel, a station at Chelles station and six service structures.

The seven-year project is due to start in September 2021.

