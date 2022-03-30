Civils contract awarded for Singapore rail

An interchange station will be built at Bright Hill

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the design and construction work for Bright Hill interchange station and tunnels to Penta Ocean Construction for a contract sum of about S$526m. With the award of this contract, LTA has appointed contractors for all 12 stations for Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).

Penta Ocean previously worked on Bright Hill station along the Thomson – East Coast Line (TEL). It is also currently constructing the station, tunnels and customs, immigration and quarantine building for the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System Link as well as a tunnel for the North-South Corridor.

Construction works for CRL1 Bright Hill station are expected to start in the second quarter of this year with passenger services expected to begin in 2030.

Bright Hill station is located along Sin Ming Avenue where the ground is made up of predominantly Bukit Timah Granite. Close monitoring of the tunnel boring machines will be needed in order to ensure optimal performance as the abrasive nature of the ground conditions is expected to cause some wear to the cutting equipment.

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines. CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. It will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio and benefit more than 100,000 households. With CRL1, common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be more accessible by public transport.

Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing.

