Civils contractors see work start to slow

The latest workload trends survey of CECA members shows that, after two consecutive quarters of growth, workloads fell in the fourth quarter of 2018. The percentage of firms reporting a decline in current workload was three points higher than the percentage reporting an increase.

The percentage of firms reporting shrinking order books was eight points higher than the percentage reporting an increase, which is potentially even worse news for the sector.

CECA director of external affairs Marie-Claude Hemming said: “These disappointing results have come as a shock, as we had seen improvement in our members’ workloads in recent quarters.

“Activity in the infrastructure sector in England appears to be relatively robust, although elsewhere in the UK the picture remains mixed.

“In Scotland, activity has been lower compared to other regions due to the completion of major projects in roads and energy.

“Overall, these results show that the infrastructure sector is failing to perform to its full capacity, which given its crucial role in driving economic growth bodes ill for the UK economy.

“At a time where continuing political uncertainty has undermined business confidence, we hope the government will make every effort to unlock schemes around the country and ensure our members can deliver the projects that underpin economic growth.”