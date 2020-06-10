Civils starts work on Biggin Hill super hangar

CGI of the new hangar

Bombardier Aviation is doubling the size of its service centre to create capacity for 14 Global 7500 aircraft.

The project involves the construction of a 250,000 sq ft hangar, with workshop and office space, and 650,000 sq ft of apron area and surrounds.

Tonbridge-based Civils has started the site works with extensive clearance, reduced dig and ground engineering works

Dorset-based John Reid & Sons is providing design, drawing, fabrication and construction services for all steelwork, wall cladding, roof cladding, glazing and hangar doors.

The first steel reinforced cages are now being installed ahead of the pouring of the foundations which have to resist the 2000-tonne uplift loads that the 45-metre cantilever rafter trusses will create.

The development is due to complete in 2022.

Civils project director Nick Weaver said: “The development of this state-of-the-art service centre marks another phase in the impressive growth of both Bombardier and London Biggin Hill Airport. They are both icons of aviation, and we are delighted to support their commitment to providing customers with industry leading services.”

ReidSteel project director Richard Hanson said: “From our early beginnings making hangars for the famous French airman Louis Bleriot, ReidSteel has worked with aviation pioneers.

“We are proud to support Bombardier and London Biggin Hill on this latest, exciting development with Civils Contracting Ltd. It highlights our ability to provide more than just the steel frame with design, fabrication and construction of essential parts of the building envelope, including cladding, curtain walling, decking and our own aircraft hangar doors."

He added: “Civils has an exceptional reputation and holds values to match our own. We are delighted to be working with them once again.”

The new service centre will be ReidSteel’s 11th hangar at Biggin Hill. It will use material sourced from its preferred supplier British Steel, including 1600 tonnes of steel and 300,000 sq ft of cladding.

