Cladding firm shows 19% growth

Chairman Peter Johnson

Vivalda Group describes itself as the UK’s largest distributor of rainscreen cladding systems. It had no involvement in Grenfell Tower, whose cladding system was implicated in the speed and spread of a fire in June 2017 that ended 72 lives. But the entire market has been impacted by the repercussions.

Vivalda’s accounts for 2017 show a pre-tax profit up 8% to £2.55m (2016: £2.37m) on turnover up 19% to £30.9m (2016: £26.0m).

The company took the decision last year to stock only fully certified cladding products – to reassure specifiers and contractors. The company has also invested more than £250,000 in new technology, enabling it to supply finished products to the fast-growing off-site building fabrication sector.

Chairman and majority owner Peter Johnson said: “Given ongoing challenges facing the building industry the past 18 months have not been easy for many businesses. And yet despite this – by sticking to our strategy of investing in technology, people and our customers – we have continued to grow our company by nearly 20% year on year. At the same time, we have also been pleased to see our Pura Facades business go from strength to strength, on the back of sustained demand for its range of natural cladding products using stone, terracotta and glass reinforce concrete.”