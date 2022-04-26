Clancy builds up ESG team

Lorna Mellings (left) and Mike de Silva

Clancy has recruited a head of sustainability and a head of environment to join the contractor’s team working on environmental management and promoting social value.

Mike de Silva joins as head of sustainability from Bechtel and Lorna Mellings joins from Crossrail as head of environment.

A key priority for Mike de Silva be helping Clancy reduce its operational carbon emissions . He also heads up the company’s social value programmes across projects and frameworks in the energy and water sectors.

Mike de Silva joins from Bechtel and has also worked at Transport for London and Davis Langdon (now part of Aecom) on HS1, HS2 and Crossrail. He is also an editor for the Institution of Civil Engineers’ Engineering Sustainability journal and is a non-executive director of the UK Certification Authority for Reinforcement Steel (CARES).

Lorna Mellings’ new role includes Clancy’s work to reduce waste, increase environmental awareness and protect habitats. She is also a long-standing member on the Institution of Civil Engineers’ resource management engineering panel and before Crossrail worked for

Aspire Defence and Carillion.

Chief executive Matt Cannon said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Lorna and Mike as we continue to invest in reducing our impact on the environment, preserving and enhancing biodiversity, protecting habitats and providing social value through our work with both our internal and external stakeholders.”

