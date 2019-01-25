Clancy Docwra sucks it up

The suction excavators cause less disruption than conventional excavators

The new machines use suction fans to extract material through a 250mm nozzle attached to a telescopic arm, completing excavations up to 16 times faster than manual digging.

Use of the machines enables Clancy Docwra and Anglian Water to dispatch eight fewer team members to each excavation, freeing up operatives to work elsewhere.

As well as saving time, the vacuum excavators minimise the risk of accidental strikes on buried services and reduce disruption.

Jim Davey, associate director at Clancy Docwra, said: “Investment in new innovative tools and methods is more than important than ever if we are to meet Ofwat’s challenge to deliver a more efficient, resilient and affordable network in the next asset management period. This state-of-the-art technology will allow us to finish jobs faster, minimising supply interruptions for Anglian Water customers and reducing disruption to the public.”

David Ward, head of treated water distribution at Anglian Water, said: “Clancy Docwra’s use of vacuum excavator technology means completing essential work in a way that is safer, quicker and less intrusive compared to conventional excavation methods. Together with our alliancing partners, we will continue to encourage fresh thinking and new processes to provide the best possible service for our customers.”