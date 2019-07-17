Clancy invests in no-dig kit

Clancy has invested in trenchless pipe repair technology

The no-dig system has an integrated keyhole camera to identify defects within wastewater pipes. Operatives then remotely guide a resin-impregnated liner into place to patch the fault, before curing the material with LED technology.

The LED system uses the wavelength of blue light (450nm) to harden the vinylester repair patch at a rate of one metre per minute.

Clancy has bought the equipment for its contracting work with Anglian Water, and is now able to complete repairs that would have previously taken 12 hours in as little as two hours.

As well as enabling Clancy to undertake several repairs a day, it also eliminates the risk of utility strikes during digging and the need for reinstatement.

Associate director Ronan Clancy said: “Our ‘keyhole surgery’ for pipes is a perfect example of innovation applied meaningfully to deliver real benefits, not only for Anglian Water’s customers but to members of the public who experience less disruption.

“It’s currently revolutionising our productivity in treating wastewater pipes, but we’re also supporting its approval for use on the water network where it has huge potential to increase resilience and tackle leakage.”

Paul Gibbs, director of water recycling at Anglian Water, added: “While our customers may not be able to see the trenchless pipe-lining system in action, they are certainly reaping the rewards of this latest innovation. We will continue to collaborate with Clancy to embrace technologies that are transforming the modern water industry by unlocking smarter, more efficient services.”

