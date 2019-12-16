  1. Instagram
Tue December 17 2019

Clancy returns to profit as turnover tops £300m

20 hours The Clancy Group has posted results showing a record year for turnover, topping £300m for the first time.

Matt Cannon, grandson of founder Michael J Clancy, took over as chief executive in February 2019
Matt Cannon, grandson of founder Michael J Clancy, took over as chief executive in February 2019

Clancy’s group revenue grew by 15% in the year to 31st March 2019 – driven mostly by demand for its core services from the water sector – and the company returned to modest profit after heavy losses the previous year.

Clancy’s latest accounts show a pre-tax profit of £275,000 on revenue of £309m. The previous year it had made a pre-tax loss of £3.6m on £268m revenue.

The 2019 profit reflects an improved performance by Clancy Docwra turning around its loss-making contracts, chairman Kevin Clancy said.

