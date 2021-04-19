Clancy targets fit-out market

Peter Mardle, Clancy Consulting

Clancy Consulting has hired Peter Mardle as divisional director in its London office. A chartered building services engineer, he will be responsible for strategic growth of the commercial sector M&E team, with particular focus on repurposing and refurbishing workplace environments.

Many office-based organisation have reorganised in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, reconfiguring existing office space, establishing satellite offices for ease of employee commuting and needing less head office space due to the rise of home working.

Peter Mardle joins Clancy following seven years at consulting engineer Cundall, latterly as associate director, where he was the MEP team leader delivering schemes such as Google 6 Pancras Square, a 400,000 sq ft Cat B office fit-out. He is a workplace committee member of CoreNet Global UK and active within the British Council for Offices.

Sukh Chana, director of Clancy’s London office, said: “Peter joins the senior management team in our Holborn office at an exciting time as we strategically expand into the buoyant commercial refurbishment market with our building services engineering offering. His expertise of working in partnership with wider multi-disciplinary teams internally, developing client relationships and delivering some major multi-stakeholder projects is the perfect balance to build upon our existing commercial portfolio and we’re thrilled to have him onboard.”

