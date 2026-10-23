Clancy to connect Hampshire water infrastructure

The contractor will build a pumping station at Farlington Water Treatment Works and install a pipeline between the treatment works and the reservoirs, with Nelson reservoir at the furthest end of the pipeline. The new pipeline will be capable of moving up to 32.4 million litres of water per day, enough to fill 400,000 bathtubs.

Under the approved plans for the Havant Thicket Reservoir project, water from the reservoir will be sent to Portsmouth Water’s Farlington Water Treatment Works, where it will be treated to strict drinking water standards.

The new pipeline will be used to move the water across the region, reducing wider use of two precious Hampshire chalk streams, the River Test and River Itchen.

The contract, worth £26.84m, will see Clancy’s locally and directly-employed multidisciplinary team manage the programme from detailed planning and temporary works through to civil engineering, pipeline installation, mechanical and electrical integration and commissioning. Work is expected to begin in December, with completion scheduled for early 2030.

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