NewslettersNewsletters
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Mon September 03 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Clarion tenders £1.8bn housing maintenance work

Clarion tenders £1.8bn housing maintenance work

16 hours Clarion Housing Group is looking for contractors to maintain and refurbish more than 65,000 properties that it owns.

Clarion’s planned investment and regeneration major works contract is worth more than £1.76bn over 20 years.

Three contractors are wanted by the housing association – one for each geographic region.

Lot 1 is worth £546m and covers the East region, defined as East Anglia, Birmingham and Coventry. This lot comprises approximately 17,800 properties.

Lot 2 is for north London and comprises nearly 20,000 properties. This lot is valued at £615m over the 20-year term.

Lot 3 is for south London and the south, including south London boroughs, southern home counties, Kent and Dorset. This lot has nearly 30,000 properties and is valued at £600m.

The procurement documents are available at www.delta-esourcing.com.

MPU

More News Channels