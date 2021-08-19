  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu August 19 2021

Clegg makes progress with Sheffield BTR scheme

8 hours Clegg Construction is making progress on a 10-storey build-to-rent (BTR) scheme on the site of the former Queens Hotel in Sheffield.

CGI of the finished building
The Founders Yard scheme on Scotland Street in Sheffield comprises 229 one- and two-bed flats as well as a handful of two-bed duplex apartments.

Clegg's client is Rise Homes.

Amenities will include a courtyard, a rooftop garden, a lounge, workstations for remote working, a bookable meeting room that doubles as a movie room plus a basement car park. The flats will be heated by a biomass district heating system.

Clegg Construction contract manager Stephen Brown said: “This project is also set to be really interesting to build. It’s located on a difficult site, with the topography requiring significant retaining structures to be constructed, as well as building out the underground car park. However, we’re always up for a challenge and the team is really enjoying pushing forwards and seeing progress begin.”

Rise Homes chief executive Nigel Rawlings said: “Clegg Construction has a proven track record of working on high quality residential schemes.”

Construction work is expected to complete in early 2023.

