Clegg to build Birmingham student halls

A prime site in Birmingham’s Southside district has been secured for a 398-bed student accommodation development.

Main contractor for the £38m scheme, on the corner of Upper Dean Street and Pershore Street, is Clegg Construction.

The location, close to the popular Bullring Shopping Centre and Wholesale Markets has been granted full planning consent for a mixed-use 323-student bedroom development with communal facilities and ground floor retail units.

The site is currently in use as a car park and will house a 10-storey building that retains the façade of the Grade II-listed 42-45 Upper Dean Street to create a new entrance to the accommodation. Student accommodation will be on the upper floors and the ground floor will have 7,530 sq ft of retail units.

Mick George has been handed the earthworks contract and is looking forward to getting to work. Contracts director Michael George said: “Birmingham isn’t somewhere we work regularly, so it is good to be given the opportunity to expand in to that territory. It is with increasing frequency that contractors are repeatedly utilising our services further afield from our established Anglia roots, which can only be a testament to our exacting standards. That said, we are well versed on completing earthworks on a large number of similar student accommodation, so recognise why we were selected for this project.”