CGI of the Avery Heathcare development to be built in Hampton Vale, Peterborough

Clegg is building the 80-bed facility for Avery Healthcare within a larger development in Hampton Vale known as Hampton Gardens, which includes a convenience store, residential accommodation and a children’s nursery.

This will be the third care home that Clegg has built for Avery Healthcare, with new homes in Derby and Norwich already under way.

