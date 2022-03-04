Clegg wins Gedling school expansion

Carlton le Willows Academy is getting a new canteen

Scope of work includes construction of a two-storey building on the campus, fully fitted out, and then an extensive internal refurbishment of some of the school’s existing facilities.

The project will create 29 new classrooms, a new main assembly hall, catering and dining facilities and capacity for an additional 400 pupils.

The new building will link the East and West Blocks of the school. The new South Block, as it is to be called, will be constructed from brick to align with the existing buildings.

It will also feature some smart technology for sustainability, including optimising natural light and using low energy lighting throughout the building, natural ventilation and cooling, and underfloor heating.

A sustainable drainage solution will also be installed as part of the ground works, which will include an attenuation tank aimed at avoiding any extra burden on the existing public sewers caused by rainwater.

The architect on the project is Welham Architects, the quantity surveyor is GNA and structural engineer is Moran Structural Consultants.

