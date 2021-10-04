Clegg wins student hall refurbishment

Florence Hall today

Initial works on the 200-bed accommodation have already started, with the fitment of triple glazed windows to reduce energy bills.

Air-source heat pumps will also be installed and external walls will get internal insulation. The slate roof will be overhauled and there will be LED lighting throughout.

Located on Nottingham’s University Park campus, Florence Boot Hall was the first female hall at the university when it opened in 1928. It was founded by businesswoman and philanthropist, Florence Boot. As well as helping her husband, Jesse Boot, to run his chemists business, she was a keen campaigner for the right of women to access higher education.

Clegg Construction contracts manager Sam Parker said: “This scheme is a real honour for Clegg Construction to be a part of, restoring a historic piece of architecture with such a poignant legacy and ensuring its future using greener installations. The hall will have special significance for university students who arrive here and the building itself will benefit from additional bed-space, original and rejuvenated features, and improved heating and lighting.”

Florence Hall in 1928

Todd Landman, pro-vice chancellor for the faculty of social sciences at the University of Nottingham, said: "The project team has engaged in a meticulous planning process with wide consultation across the university community in line with our estates development framework, our sustainability commitments, and our commitment to our students. The newly refurbished hall will offer our students accessible, comfortable, digitally enabled, and modernised accommodation that also embraces the history and tradition of the hall."

Also involved in the project are architect Maber, project management and employers agent AA Projects, quantity surveyor WT Partnerships, Curtins Consulting as structural engineer Curtins and M&E consultant CPW (formerly Couch Perry Wilkes).

The work is expected to be completed by September 2022, for the start of the next academic year.

