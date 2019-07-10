Cleveland Bridge targets repair market

Left to right are Nick Lamb, Mark Dymond and Jim Mawson

Cleveland Bridge UK’s principal activity remains the fabrication and erection of steel bridges, high-rise buildings and other steel structures. But it is looking to use its expertise to win work in the bridge inspection and refurbishment market.

The new team’s first success is being appointed as principal contractor on a 12-month project to inspect the Humber Bridge’s main cables. Cleveland Bridge was in the contracting team that originally built the Humber Bridge nearly 40 years ago.

The team is led by Jim Mawson as head of operational delivery, supported by senior business development manager Nick Lamb and construction manager Mark Dymond.

All three recently joined the company and have previously worked on several high profile long span bridge and civil engineering projects, including the M48 Severn Bridge, the Humber Bridge, Forth Road Bridge and the new Queensferry Crossing.

Work on the Humber Bridge project, which involves the inspection of eight main cable panels, each measuring 18 metres in length, began in February 2019. Cleveland Bridge is also delivering inspection, cable material sampling, sample preparation and associated laboratory works, which is being undertaken by its partner, the Danish consulting engineer Cowi.

Jim Mawson said: “This specialist team has been established to use Cleveland Bridge’s considerable breadth of skills and knowledge in this sector to grow our share of the refurbishment and rehabilitation business, which is demonstrated by our involvement as principal contractor in the Humber Bridge project.”

Chris Droogan, managing director of Cleveland Bridge UK, added: “This company is famous around the globe for creating iconic bridges. It is fitting, given our heritage, that we are now focussing our considerable expertise to ensure these structures continue to be expertly maintained and protected for generations to come.”

The Humber Bridge was built by the British Bridge Builders’ consortium, which included Cleveland Bridge and, when it opened in 1981, it held the record for the world’s longest spanning suspension bridge, with a main span of 1,410 metres. It was overtaken in 1998 by the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge in Kobe, Japan, whose main span of 1,991 metres remains the world’s longest suspension bridge span.

