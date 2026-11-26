Staffordshire-based civil engineering contractor Clickers Construction has invested in a new Takeuchi TB290-2 excavator, putting the nine-tonne machine straight to work on a large renovation project in Wigan.

According to Takeuchi UK, the machine has been deployed beneath an existing mezzanine floor to reduce ground levels and load excavated spoil into dumpers. The contractor reports that the application demands compact dimensions to cope with limited headroom and tight manoeuvring space, paired with sufficient output to maintain material-handling speeds.

The purchase marks the latest Takeuchi acquisition for Clickers Construction co-director Dave Vickers, whose company previously ran a used TB175 before moving up to a second-hand TB290.

"We can get underneath, we can work in a tight confined area, but we can also load dumpers and move the material out of there quick enough – it's the right machine for this job," said Vickers.

Takeuchi states that Vickers highlighted the TB290-2's twin boom ram arrangement for lifting capability, alongside its grading performance and cab comfort.

"The gradeability on these machines is absolutely fantastic," Vickers commented, adding of the operator station: "It's a great environment to spend 12 hours a day in. You get out still feeling fresh."