Client and contractor agree to share extra cost of HVO

Buckingham is delivering the bulk earthworks on Urban & Civic’s Priors Hall Park housing development

Buckingham Group Contracting has switched from using regular diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power machinery for this season’s earthmoving at Priors Hall Park in Corby.

With HVO costing roughly 20 pence per litre more than regular diesel, and Buckingham set to use a million litres of fuel, the extra £200,000 cost is being shared with the client.

Buckingham is delivering the bulk earthworks for the second phase of Urban & Civic’s housing development at Priors Hall Park over several seasons. Having completed 3,000,000 m3 of earthworks in the first three seasons, the planned volume of works in 2022 is approximately 1,500,000 m3.

Plant on site includes six 50-tonne primary movers. At peak production Buckingham will be moving more than 100,000 m3 a week.

Using HVO this year eliminate 2,750 tonnes of CO 2 e, exceeding Buckingham’s target for fuel substitution this year.

The work involves excavating down four metres to a proposed formation level and backfill with re-engineer fill, in 300 mm layers, to formation. The engineered ground is then surcharged, with mounds up to five metres in height depending on the final scheme loadings. The surcharge mounds remain in place for four to six months to allow for settlement prior to removal the following season.

Eventually Priors Hall Park will have around 5,300 new homes, according to plans.

