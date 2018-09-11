Clugston breaks ground on £39m Newcastle University development

Artist’s impression of the new teaching centre at Newcastle University

Due to open in January 2020, the £39m building will provide teaching and learning facilities for sports science, human nutrition, the School of Psychology and the School of Medical Education.

Located at the Richardson Road site in Newcastle, the 9,000 m2, six-storey building will have a 300-seat capacity lecture theatre as well as seminar rooms, clinical suites and offices.

Clugston was awarded the contract via the northeast universities major capital projects framework, which was established in 2017.

The new building is going up alongside the recently completed Park View Student Village on Richardson Road and represents the last phase of the development of this site, where Clugston is also already building a new £16m sports centre.

Clugston construction director Rod Fry said: “The collaborative approach adopted by the University has enabled all parties to contribute to developing the state-of-the-art facility. Over the coming weeks, we will be engaging with our suppliers to deliver what we know will be a valuable resource for the university, its staff and students.”

Emma Stevenson, professor of sport and exercise science at Newcastle University, added: “This exciting new project is part of Newcastle University’s £500m investment in quality facilities that deliver an outstanding student experience and an excellent environment for our students’ learning, teaching and research. This new facility will be used by the whole university, promoting the development of cross-disciplinary research and teaching in sport and exercise science, psychology and nutritional sciences.”